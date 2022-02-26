Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,044 shares of company stock worth $256,950 over the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

WNEB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 22,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,823. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.