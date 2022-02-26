Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,044 shares of company stock worth $256,950 over the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

WNEB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 22,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,823. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

