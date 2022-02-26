Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend by 23.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $14.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.
Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $110.05 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $13,281,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $8,111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.
About Westlake Chemical
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
