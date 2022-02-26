Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend by 23.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $14.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $110.05 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $13,281,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $8,111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

