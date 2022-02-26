WHALE Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $6.81 or 0.00017338 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $51.13 million and $1.59 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.81 or 0.07128144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.81 or 0.99920213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

