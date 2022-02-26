Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.84.
UP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of UP stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
