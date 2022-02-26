WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $411.27 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00028785 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015739 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004177 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

