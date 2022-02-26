William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

TVTY opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $39,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

