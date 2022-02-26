WINk Reaches Market Cap of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002957 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00375193 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

