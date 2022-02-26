Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 38,566 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.