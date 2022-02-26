Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 38,566 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.87.
Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.