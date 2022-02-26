WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Trading Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 71,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 147,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

