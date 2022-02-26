WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.31

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.31 and traded as low as $48.14. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 29,141 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.