WOM Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $452,543.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $452,543.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

