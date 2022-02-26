Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $5.92 million and $197.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,236.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.69 or 0.07115082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00276224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00795231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00074796 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00404094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00216745 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

