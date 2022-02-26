Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.79. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,502.83, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.25.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

