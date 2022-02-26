Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $280.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workday traded as low as $206.10 and last traded at $209.25, with a volume of 8193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.01.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.25.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $13,372,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,502.83, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.99 and a 200 day moving average of $261.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.