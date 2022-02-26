Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.50% of Workiva worth $35,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Workiva by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Workiva by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

