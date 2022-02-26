Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($12.51).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WKP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.11) to GBX 850 ($11.56) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.12) to GBX 920 ($12.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 764 ($10.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 722.50 ($9.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 979 ($13.31). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 812.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 849.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.