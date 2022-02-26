WOWswap (WOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,844.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $32,844.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.72 or 0.00014569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046294 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.36 or 0.07096401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,202.12 or 0.99913047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

