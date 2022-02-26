Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $374.52 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $704.86 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $374.52 or 0.00955537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.83 or 0.07077070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,185.90 or 0.99977793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,436,832 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.