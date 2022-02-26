Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,291 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,468 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xilinx by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $504,671,000 after buying an additional 1,207,786 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,421 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $61,516,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Xilinx by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 34,938 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.55.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

