Xion Finance (XGT) Price Hits $0.0290 on Exchanges

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $288,740.12 and approximately $4,437.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.63 or 0.07091214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.38 or 0.99952278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

