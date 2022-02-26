XMON (XMON) Price Tops $26,316.75 on Top Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $26,316.75 or 0.67005494 BTC on major exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $39.34 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.19 or 0.07096517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,178.08 or 0.99751922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

