Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for XOS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOS will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XOS.

Get XOS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 263,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,110. XOS has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XOS (Get Rating)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOS (XOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.