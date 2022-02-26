XTRABYTES Market Cap Tops $330,972.34 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $330,972.34 and approximately $25.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 92.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00196296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00205808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.97 or 0.07007811 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

