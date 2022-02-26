Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $17,749.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00272799 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00077559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000120 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,258,225 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

