YF Link (YFL) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $228,370.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $75.80 or 0.00196250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00110143 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.