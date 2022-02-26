YIELD App (YLD) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $35.55 million and approximately $719,240.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 145,796,553 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

