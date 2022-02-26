Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $390,957.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.97 or 0.07007811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,417.25 or 0.99823554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048314 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

