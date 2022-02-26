yieldwatch One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,756.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $25,756.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,525,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

