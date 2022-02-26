YUSRA 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,598.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $14,598.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.68 or 0.07178341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,341.61 or 0.99696208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003089 BTC.

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

