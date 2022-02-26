Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

AIRG opened at $9.34 on Friday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

