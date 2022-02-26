Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

APDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

