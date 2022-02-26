Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.85 Million

Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) to report sales of $810.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.10 million to $817.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $553.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.