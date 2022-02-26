Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post $29.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.60 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $117.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

