Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) will report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.41). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,841,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.