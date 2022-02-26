Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.94. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.30. 51,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

