Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.29). International Seaways reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $17.96 on Friday. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $910.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

