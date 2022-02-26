Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 134,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,180. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,800 shares of company stock worth $127,530. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.