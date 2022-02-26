Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KINS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $55.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.79. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

