Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KINS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $55.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.79. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -25.00%.
Kingstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
