Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.
Several research firms recently commented on NN. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NextNav stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.35. 32,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,560. NextNav has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About NextNav (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextNav (NN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.