Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.

Several research firms recently commented on NN. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of NextNav stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.35. 32,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,560. NextNav has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

