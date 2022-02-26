Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.24 Million

Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will report $92.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.70 million and the highest is $95.00 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $94.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $410.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $470.13 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

OCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

