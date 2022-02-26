Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

LPRO stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Open Lending by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.