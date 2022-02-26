Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.79. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 53.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

