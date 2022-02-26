Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 191,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.