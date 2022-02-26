Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Announce $2.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

