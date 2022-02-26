Zacks: Analysts Expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.47. Arco Platform posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arco Platform.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,435,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,277 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Arco Platform by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 317,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $19.19 on Friday. Arco Platform has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $579.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

