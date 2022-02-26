Zacks: Analysts Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.73). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.