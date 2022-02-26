Zacks: Analysts Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce $179.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.50 million and the highest is $180.58 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $704.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover StarTek.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on StarTek in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

