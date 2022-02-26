Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 15.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 171,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,207. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.