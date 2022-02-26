Zacks: Analysts Expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Turing.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 501,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $34.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Turing in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turing in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Turing in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turing in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Turing in the third quarter worth $25,057,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

