Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.67 billion and the lowest is $5.20 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $21.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $22.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $2,019,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

